1 injured in school bus wreck

DACUSVILLE — One person was taken to the hospital, but there were no other injuries reported after a school bus accident Thursday morning in Pickens County.

School district spokesman John Eby said the accident took place around 11:45 a.m. on Albatross Road near Jim Hunt Road in the Dacusville area. Eby said the special needs bus was carrying the driver, a bus companion and two students.

“The bus turned over on its side,” Eby said. “There were no

