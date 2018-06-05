AdvertiseHereH
06/05/2018   Local News   No comments

1 injured in school bus wreck

DACUSVILLE — One person was taken to the hospital, but there were no other injuries reported after a school bus accident Thursday morning in Pickens County.

School district spokesman John Eby said the accident took place around 11:45 a.m. on Albatross Road near Jim Hunt Road in the Dacusville area. Eby said the special needs bus was carrying the driver, a bus companion and two students.

“The bus turned over on its side,” Eby said. “There were no

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets