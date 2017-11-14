The 100th anniversary meeting of the James L. Orr Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) was recently held at Collins Ole Towne in Central. Pictured above, approximately 35 UDC members and the president of the South Carolina Division Children of the Confederacy attended. Their centennial year began last April by meeting in the very house where ladies met to organize a chapter in 1917. A capstone to the year was the presentation of the Judah P. Benjamin Award to Central History Museum curator Anne Sheriff. At left, the award was presented to Sheriff by the James L. Orr Chapter UDC. Making the presentation is South Carolina Division president Ann Shugart and ex-president General Martha VanSchaick. The award reads “For her years of service as an educator and volunteer to many historical/genealogical organizations.” Sheriff has been instrumental in creating the Faith Clayton Research Center that contains Civil War letters, family Bibles, books, military and cemetery histories. She has also published books on local history. She continues her efforts through local history tours and presentations.