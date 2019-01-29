2 face murder charges in Easley teen’s death

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Two teens are facing murder charges after an Easley 16-year-old was shot to death and his body left on the side of a busy road in Easley earlier this month.

Eric Silverio Mondragon, 19, of Walhalla, and 18-year-old Jalen G’Vonte Hines of Greenville are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to news releases from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

The body of Robert Tyler Butler of Dayton Drive, Easley was found on the afternoon of Jan. 19 beside Saluda Dam Road in Easley.

Deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were initially unable to determine if Butler had been struck by a car, but an autopsy conducted last week revealed that he had been shot with a

