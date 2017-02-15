2017 CLEMSON UNIVERSITY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. AWARDS Clark honored for service to Soapstone

Top: Pictured at Clemson University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service last month at the Brooks Center on campus are, from left, Clemson chief diversity officer Lee Gill, Martin Luther King Jr. Award for Excellence winners Mable Clark, Erin Hughes and Vivian Morris, and Clemson president Jim Clements.

Rex Brown/Courtesy The Journal

Fighting to keep historic black church alive, local woman’s efforts recognized by Clemson

CLEMSON — Clemson University recently honored a woman who has spent much of her life trying to preserve an important part of Pickens’ African-American history.

Mable Owens Clark, the last living descendant of the original

You do not have permission to view this content