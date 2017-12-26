2018 College Football Playoffs TIDE-TIGERS III

Alabama, Clemson set to tangle for third year in a row

— this time with national championship trip on the line

labama quarterback Jalen Hurts and Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant will lead their teams into battle at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Monday with a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game at stake. Hurts will be seeking a measure of revenge as he hopes to lead the No. 4 Crimson Tide past the top-ranked Tigers, who knocked off Alabama for the national title in last year’s championship game. Bryant, meanwhile, is looking to cement his spot in Clemson lore after watching All-American Deshaun Watson lead the Tigers to last year’s crown. The game is set for an 8:45 p.m. kickoff Monday and will be televised on ESPN. The winner will face the victor of Monday’s Rose Bowl matchup between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia. Photos special to The Courier and Rex Brown/Courtesy The Journal