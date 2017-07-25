Play Ball!!!

The city of Easley’s J.B. “Red” Owens Sports Complex will host the Senior League Baseball World Series beginning this weekend. The event, which will bring teams of 13-16-year-old players from around the world, will kick off with a free fan fest at 6:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Easley, featuring a team walk and introductions, live music and food vendors. The games will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the 1986 Easley all-stars state championship team will be honored prior to the nightcap featuring the S.C. District 1 host team. To read more, Click teh Lifestyle link above. Courtesy photo