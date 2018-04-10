3 arrested in Doodle vandalism

Police say patrols to increase along trail

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has charged three people after a section of rail fencing along the Doodle Trail was recently damaged.

Austin Daniel Burnett of Easley and Marc Anthony Brayboy of Greenville, both 17, are charged with malicious damage to real property, according to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The arrests were made on April 4. The two teens were released later the same day on personal recognizance bonds of $1,000 each.

A 13-year-old boy is also charged with the same offense, the release

