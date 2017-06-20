3 killed on county roads

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Three people, including a rising Pickens High School senior, were killed in separate accidents on Pickens County roads over the weekend.

According to Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley, 31-year-old Trent Anthony Cobb of Pickens, 17-year-old Meghan Nicholson of Easley and 54-year-old James David

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login