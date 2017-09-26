60 years of service

Brock’s celebrates 6 decades in business

PICKENS — Glenn Brock believes it’s the specialized service he can give his customers that lets his store stand out from the competition.

Brock’s Department Store is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. The store opened in August 1957.

It’s always been a family business. The store was formerly operated by Glenn’s aunt and uncle, J.J. Brock and Venie Brock Worrall.

Glenn began working at the store in November 1959, when he was 18.

“I’ve been here 58 of the 60 years,” Brock said.

The Pickens store wasn’t the only Brock’s.

“We had five stores,” Brock said. “This is the last one of five.”

The first store was the Gaffney store, and the others were in Cowpens, Chesnee and Inman.

