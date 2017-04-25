65th class reunion

The Pickens High School Class of 1952 held its 65th class reunion on Saturday, April 22. The event saw 23 classmates and members of their families enjoy a great meal and fellowship at the Gatehouse Restaurant in downtown Pickens. Pictured, from left, in the front row are Martha Dickard Hughes, Eleanor Lynch Pinkowski, Virginia Summey Atkinson, Dorothy Fortune Lewis, Nell Bolding Hayes, Georgia Chappell Garrett, Vernelle Anthony Long and Una Kelly Welborn. Second row: Jimmy Henderson, Dan Winchester, Oscar Anderson, Mary Lou Honaker Keasler, Jane Swayngham Gillespie, Nancy Reece Beach, Dorothy Fortune Lewis, Tracey Skelton Crawford and Grace Day Johnson. Back row: Clarence Gibson Jr., Lavon McCall, Jean Westbrook, the Rev. Dwight Edens and Harold Welborn Sr.