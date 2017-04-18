A DEADLY HIGH

Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, pictured above next to a penny, can kill a human if ingested. Carfentanil, a drug the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, has been detected in the Clemson area, police said last week.

Police: Killer drug detected near Clemson

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson police issued a warning through the department’s Facebook page Thursday that a highly dangerous synthetic opioid 10,000 times more potent than morphine has been detected in the area.

Police say the drug, carfentanil, can come in many forms, ranging from a powder form often disguised as other illicit drugs like heroin or cocaine to blotter paper, tablets, patches and spray. They add that the drug, often used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals, can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled, and effects of exposure usually appear in minutes.

Anyone who is believed to have been exposed to carfentanil should seek medical attention or call law enforcement and not to personally try to

