A magical experience

Pickens cheerleaders invited to participate in parade at Disney

PICKENS — A pair of Pickens High School cheerleaders participated in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular parade last month at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla.

Sophomore Gracie Owens and freshman Dylan Bryant were selected as Universal Cheerleading Association All-American cheerleaders during Pickens High School’s August cheer camp. UCA staff members attended the camp to teach Pickens cheerleaders

You do not have permission to view this content