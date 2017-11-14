‘A Special Day”

Legion post honors vets

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Chilly weather Saturday morning didn’t keep a crowd from remembering and honoring not only the veterans who have passed on in the past year but all veterans.

American Legion Post 52 held its annual Veterans Day service at Robinson Memorial Gardens in Easley.

The ceremony included the posting of the colors by the Easley High School Navy JROTC, the singing of the National Anthem, an invocation and benediction from Dr. John Adams of Easley First Baptist Church and the placement of a wreath in the cemetery.

“We place this wreath to remember and to honor our fallen comrades,” retired Air Force Master Sgt. Sally Hendricks said after placing the wreath.

Next year the American Legion will celebrate its centennial, Post 52 Commander Bones Wilson said.

“The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the armistice was

