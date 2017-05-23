American Legion plans Memorial Day events

PICKENS — In honor of Memorial Day, Pickens American Legion Pots 11 has planned three events around the area on Monday, according to public relations officer Joe Acampora.

The first event will be a memorial service scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sunrise

Cemetery on East Ceder Rock Street in Pickens. The event will feature speakers and the playing of taps.

Two hours later, at 11 a.m., a celebration is planned at Aunt Sue’s restaurant on S.C. Highway 11 with live patriotic bands and a flag ceremony dedicated to those who gave all.

At 11:30 a.m., local residents will gather at the veterans memorial section at Hillcrest Memorial Park on S.C. Highway 8 for services for deceased veterans.