Animal proposal draws crowd to council meeting
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Pickens County Council members heard Monday from hunters wishing to protect their rights and residents hoping for an animal protection ordinance with more teeth.
Monday’s county council meeting drew a standing-room-only crowd over the issue. Before the public forum session, council chairman Roy Costner assured the crowd that no binding vote
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply