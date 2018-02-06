AdvertiseHereH
02/06/2018   Local News   No comments

Animal proposal draws crowd to council meeting

By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County Council members heard Monday from hunters wishing to protect their rights and residents hoping for an animal protection ordinance with more teeth.

Monday’s county council meeting drew a standing-room-only crowd over the issue. Before the public forum session, council chairman Roy Costner assured the crowd that no binding vote

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets