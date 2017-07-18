AnMed Health Cannon welcomes ENT Ostrowski

CLEMSON — AnMed Health Cannon recently welcomed Dr. Kimberly R. Ostrowski and the AnMed Health Cannon Medicus ENT to their physician network.

The new practice began seeing patients July 11 at the new office, located at 885 Tiger Blvd. Building A in Clemson.

Ostrowski is board certified in otolaryngology and cares for both adult and pediatric patients. She completed medical school at the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and residency training in otolaryngology and facial plastic surgery at the MSU McLaren Oakland Medical Center. Her interests as an ear, nose, and throat specialist include management of sinus disease, allergy management, laryngology, salivary diseases and masses, and pediatrics. Appointments can be made by calling (864) 897-0390.