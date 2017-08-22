Annual C. David Stone Golf Tourney planned for Oct. 3

PICKENS — The 29th annual C. David Stone Invitational Golf Tournament will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Pickens Country Club, located at 1018 Country Club Road in Pickens.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with coffee and biscuits served, and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. An awards luncheon will be provided by Boulevard Catering.

Contests will include hole-in-one, closest to pin and closest to line.

Tournament prizes will be given for first-, second- and third-place teams. For more information, contact Patty Looper at (864) 898-5534.