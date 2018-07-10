Annual humane society tourney planned
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — The Pickens County Humane Society has been serving animals and helping the community for 47 years, and several events are in the works to help keep the organization going.
The society’s fifth annual golf tournament is set for Aug. 5 at the Pickens Country Club, PCHS executive director Samantha Gamble said.
“It’s always a good day, it’s always a fun day,” she said.
The tournament has a 9 a.m. captain’s choice shotgun start.
The cost is $75 per person for a four-member team.
“We’re still in the last stages of getting sponsors,” Gamble said. “We’re also in
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply