Annual Pickens cheer camp a success





Foothills Gymnastics and Cheer Center conducted the Pickens Recreation Department’s annual cheer camp on Saturday, July 28. More than 60 girls participated as instructors demonstrated techniques in stretching, jumps, partner stunts/pyramids, motion drills, sideline chants and a dance. Kim Patterson and her instructors sponsored a wonderful day of fun and learning. Aaliyah Ferguson, right, won the “Most Team Spirit” award. She cheers for the 9-10 Pickens Blue Team. For her achievement, Ferguson will receive one free month of gymnastics, cheernastics or tumbling.