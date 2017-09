By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PUMPKINTOWN — Festival chairman Buddy Cox expects another big crowd for this year’s Pumpkin Festival

“Last year, we had the largest crowd we’ve ever had — around 35,000 people or so,” he said.

Each year’s festival is sponsored by the Pumpkintown Community Club. The

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login