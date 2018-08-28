Arrest made in armed bank robbery

CLEMSON — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a bank in downtown Clemson Monday afternoon after a chase that stretched into Anderson County.

Megan Ramon White, 46, of Rock Hill, was being held at the Pickens County Detention Center on a combined $33,000 surety bond on Tuesday afternoon, according to online records.

Clemson Police Department deputy chief Jeff Stone said officers were dispatched to the Bank of America on College Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.

