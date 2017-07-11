Arson claims old mill
2 boys charged after Cateechee fire
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
NORRIS — Two boys face charges following a fire that destroyed an abandoned mill Thursday.
Commonly known as the Cateechee Mill, the mill is located on Cateechee Trail near the town of Norris.
According to a release from the Pickens County’s Sheriff Office, fire departments responded to the fire at 1:30 p.m. Thursday after an area resident called the sheriff’s office and reported that the building was on fire.
Flames engulfed the entire facility, the release said.
Multiple agencies responded to the call, including the Norris Fire Department,
