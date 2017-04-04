Author uses ‘Lessons of Redemption’ to help kids
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — Four thousand, two hundred and ninety.
That’s how many days Kevin Shird spent behind bars before he turned his life around.
The Steppin’ It Up Coalition of Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County brought Shird in to speak to local children Friday night about bad
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply