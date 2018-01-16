Auxiliary plans fundraiser events

PICKENS – The Cannon Memorial Auxiliary has two huge fundraisers set for January and February.

Later this month, the CMA will host a “White Elephant” sale. Donations for the sale will be taken from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Volunteers will accept new and gently used items for the sale. No clothing will be accepted.

The sale will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. All “White Elephant” activities will be held in the main classroom at

You do not have permission to view this content