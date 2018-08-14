Back from Kenya

Friends and relatives are happy to know one of our Pickens County young ladies, who graduated from Easley High School in 2015, is home from Kenya, Africa. Emily Renee Pilgrim has been there completing an internship. Now home, Pilgrim plans to return to the University of South Carolina to complete her biology degree. She is the daughter of Phillip and Shirley Pilgrim of Easley. Her grandmother, Jesnut Mullinax, said she is very happy to have her back home in the United States.