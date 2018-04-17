Baptist Easley announces

EASLEY — The Baptist Easley Hospital Foundation has named a new manager, Candi Forester-Smith.

Forester-Smith comes to the foundation with experience in nonprofit development, event planning and management and advocacy work. She previously served as the vice president of resource development with the United Way of Pickens County and as campaign manager for United Way of Oconee and Pickens counties. She most recently worked as a personal lines sales agent for BB&T Insurance Services in Easley.

She holds an undergraduate degree from Eastern New Mexico University and a master’s degree in public administration with specialization in nonprofit management from Clemson University.

“Candi’s experience with managing a small office development program, along with her experience with volunteer boards and committees, event fundraising and marketing makes her an ideal candidate for this position,” Baptist Easley Hospital campus president Todd Walker said.

“I think what really earned her the position is her enthusiasm,” added

