Baptist Easley, EHS baseball join forces for spring break tourney
EASLEY — Baptist Easley Hospital and the Easley High School baseball program announced a partnership recently to sponsor the 2018 Easley Green Wave Invitational baseball tournament.
The 2018 Easley Green Wave Invitational presented by Baptist Easley Hospital will be held April 3-7 at the J.B. “Red” Owens Complex in Easley.
Fourteen teams from South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio will be participating in the tournament. Some of the teams participating include Science Hill (Johnson City) and David Crockett (Jonesborough) from Tennessee, West Henderson
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply