Baseball, softball registration open at Pickens Recreation

PICKENS — Baseball and softball registration is being taken now through Feb. 23 at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

The following coed age divisions are offered: instructional (age 4), tee ball/coaches pitch (5-6) and pitching machine (7-8).

Age divisions offered for boys’ baseball include minors (9-10), O-zone (11-12), boys (13-14) and majors (15-19), provided

You do not have permission to view this content