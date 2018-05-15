Be careful where you lay your eggs

We bought a new dryer last August, and it has been working beautifully. Until last Monday.

And then, after throwing in a load of wet clothes and setting the cycle, I was surprised to find the clothes weren’t dry. They weren’t even hot. Just a little warm. So I ran them through again, but the results were unchanged.

This went on for about three days until I realized there was something wrong.

So I got my booklet out of the file cabinet and called the Sears repair line. The dryer is still under warranty, and we’re dependent upon it.

After going through the regular number of recordings and numbers, I

You do not have permission to view this content