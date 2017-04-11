Longtime commerce park tenant unveils headquarters expansion

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — After more than a decade at the Pickens County Commerce Park, KeyMark continues to grow.

On Thursday afternoon, officials with the software solutions company announced plans to create a new office headquarters in the commerce park.

“We are here specifically because of the people,” KeyMark CEO Jim Wanner said. “There’s no doubt about it.”

Wanner said the company was “looking for a good place to land” and “the best spot to have our people grow” when officials learned of the Pickens County Commerce Park.

“Since we landed here, I’m very proud to say we’ve actually grown by 500 percent, since we actually came to this community,” he said. “Where we live has the best people in the

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login