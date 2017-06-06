Behavioral Health Services awards annual scholarships

This year’s winner of the Danny R. Sharpe Scholarship is Julia K. Dandeneau, center, pictured with BHSPC executive director Bob Hiott and BHSPC board member Mary Babb.

PICKENS — During the month of May, Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County presented its two annual scholarships to Pickens County high school seniors.

Each year, the Danny Sharpe Scholarship and Charlie Hagood Scholarship are presented to a Pickens County Youth Board senior or C3 Program senior and any other Pickens County senior, respectively.

In 1997, the Danny R. Sharpe Scholarship endowment fund was established to recognize Sharpe for his 25 years of dedicated service and leadership to the Pickens County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse as executive director.

The $500 scholarship was given to a Pickens County high school senior pursuing a four-year degree in the

