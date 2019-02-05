‘Beyond our wildest imagination’
Homegrown company expanding in Easley
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
LIBERTY — A business that began in the trunk of a car is moving to a 52,000-square-foot building as the first tenant in a newly created multi-county industrial/business park in Easley.
Hal and Angel Rice announced the expansion of leisurewear company Under the Carolina Moon and its parent company Advertising Authorities during a joint meeting including Pickens County Council and Easley City Council members on Thursday evening at the Alliance Pickens office.
“This is an exciting time for us,” Hal Rice said.
Under the Carolina Moon will move from Grace Office Park to a new location at the intersection of U.S. Highway 123 and S.C. Highway 93 in Easley.
The new location will allow Under the Carolina Moon to expand its staff from
