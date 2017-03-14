Big night for business

The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce and Pickens Revitalization Association joined forces for their annual banquet Saturday night at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Seneca. Bee Well Honey was named chamber business of the year, while Pickens Fire Chief Chris Elrod was honored with the annual Duke Citizenship Award. Pictured above are Bee Well owners Kerry and Donna Owen receiving a quilt block from chamber president Lisa Bryant, left, and chamber director Kim Smagala, right. Pictured at right is Elrod receiving his award from Duke Energy’s Emily DeRoberts.

Rocky Nimmons/Courier