Board approves rezoning for Easley-area schools
Officials: Move designed to use facilities more efficiently
EASLEY — Attendance lines for Easley-area elementary schools will change beginning next school year.
The School District of Pickens County’s board of trustees voted during their meeting Monday night to adopt the rezoning plan known as “Option 2.”
The option was recommended by demographic consulting firm Cropper GIS Consulting, which has worked with the district throughout the
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply