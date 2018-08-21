Board chair excited about tech upgrades

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — Pickens County School Board chairman Brian Swords said new technology upgrades in the school district are going to make for improved instruction and more accessibility for students this school year.

Speaking at a recent meeting of Pickens United, Swords said a multi-year agreement between the school district and Conterra Networks reached earlier this year will result in a new and improved fiber-optic network that will make internet service for schools 100 times faster. The all-fiber-optic network will support the data, video and voice

You do not have permission to view this content