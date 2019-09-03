Board recognizes SkillsUSA winners

The School District of Pickens County board recently recognized several students from the Pickens County Career and Technology Center who participated in the national SkillsUSA competition this summer. Jacob Campbell (above) was crowned national champion in the CNC technician competition. Campbell is now senior at Pickens High School and still has one year of eligibility to compete. The district’s mobile robotics team (below) also won silver at SkillsUSA. The team’s members were 2019 Liberty High School valedictorian Isaac Cook and Pickens High School senior Brady Reece. CTC teachers Brian Aiken and LaMarr Brooks coached the students to success at the highest levels of competition.