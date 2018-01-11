Bojangles’® celebrates grand opening of Liberty restaurant on January 16

LIBERTY — Liberty your wait is over. On Tuesday, January 16, Bojangles’ will celebrate the grand opening of a new restaurant, located on 7239 Moorefield Memorial Parkway. This location is owned and operated by Bojangles’ franchisee BOJ of WNC, LLC, which operates three other Bojangles’ restaurants across Pickens County.

Doors to the new location will open at 5 a.m. Opening day activities on January 16 include:

• First 100 customers (dine-in only) will each receive a $25 Bojangles’ gift card;

• Beginning at 7 a.m., Bojangles’ customers can “Spin the Bojangles’ prize wheel” for a chance to win any one of a number of prizes (customers can also spin the prize wheel on Jan. 17);

• At 11 a.m., representatives from the Chamber of Commerce will visit the store for a ribbon cutting;

• From 11 a.m. to close, customers can enjoy a free cup of Legendary Iced Tea® with any bone-in chicken purchase;

• All day, customers will receive a free Bo-Berry Biscuit® with any purchase of a combo.

“We are absolutely thrilled to open our newest Bojangles’ in Liberty,” said Jeff Rigsby, BOJ of WNC franchisee. “It’s exciting for our group to continue growing in South Carolina. We have a wonderful team in place and we look forward to serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to folks in this great community for years to come.”

Based in Arden, N.C., BOJ of WNC, LLC operates 60 Bojangles’ restaurants in North and South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Their restaurant in Liberty measures approximately 3,800 square feet and will seat more than 70 guests. BOJ of WNC, LLC will employ more than 40 full and part-time team members at the store. Hours of operation for the new restaurant are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Fired up about the new Bojangles’ in Liberty? Tell us about it on Facebook. Bojangles’ fanatics can also get a free half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea by signing up for Bojangles’ E-Club on www.bojangles.com/eclub.