Brock’s honored for 60th anniversary

City of Pickens officials and the Pickens County Courier honored Brock’s Department Store for its 60th anniversary earlier this week, presenting store owner Glenn Brock and his son, Randy, with a special certificate and plaque, as well as a framed copy of last week’s Courier front page, which featured a story on the anniversary. Pictured, from left, are Courier photographer Doug Tate, city council member Lois Porter, Pickens Police chief Travis Riggs, Courier editor Zack Mauldin, Randy Brock, Glenn Brock, Pickens mayor David Owens, Pickens public utilities director Cory Cox, Pickens grounds superintendent Jamie Gravley, Pickens water and wastewater superintendent Brian Gravely, Pickens recreation director Cheri Anthony and Pickens city administrator Bruce Evilsizor.