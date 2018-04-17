Budget calls for 28 new hires at sheriff’s office

New county jail to bring challenges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County’s new jail will require additional employees to address a higher number of inmates, according to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Creed Hashe.

The new jail was discussed as part of a budget workshop held by Pickens County Council and county staff April 9.

Staff recommended that 28 positions be added to the sheriff’s office in the proposed fiscal year 2018-2019 budget, county finance director

You do not have permission to view this content