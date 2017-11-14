Business raises money for cancer center

SENECA — Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Lake Keowee Ford pledged to donate $100 for each new vehicle sold in October to the Breast Care Center at Oconee Memorial Hospital.

The pledge was made in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in an effort to support neighbors who are currently battling breast cancer.

The Breast Care Center at Oconee Memorial Hospital was created to deliver the best possible medical care in a private, comforting setting. The Breast Care Center offers the best in diagnostic services, including digital mammography, the most effective method of early detection in the fight against breast cancer.

When the month ended, and the sales were totaled, 240 vehicles were sold for a donation of $24,000.