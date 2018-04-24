Busy schedule ahead for Six Mile

SIX MILE — The historic Town of Six Mile will be buzzing with happenings over the next week, as the public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony for a historical marker for the Cherokee Trading Path on Tuesday, April 30.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and feature many guest speakers, including Ehren Foley of the South Carolina Department of Archives and History, James B. Jeffries of the Clemson University Department of History and Geography, associate director of the USC Lancaster Native American Studies Center Christopher Judge, Pickens County Historical Society president Ken Nabors and Dennis Chastain, a well-known local historian.

The marker will be unveiled by Six Mile Town Councilman James Atkinson and Nabors.

On display will be a collection of 1720-1760 British Army artifacts found at researched camps located along the Cherokee Trading Path presented by Russ Hebert III.

Light refreshments will be offered afterward by Select Bank in

recognition of the four-year anniversary of Our Bank in the Six Mile Community Room. There will also be tours of Our Bank and other refreshments at the bank site downtown as well.

This Thursday, April 26, things will get started leading up to the marker dedication with the season opening of the Six Mile Farmers Market. The market will offer fresh, locally grown vegetables, fruits, plants, goat milk and cheese, fudge, crafts and other locally produced farm items. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. with music and free food. The farmers market will continue until September every Thursday. Spaces are available for $5 per week or $25 for the full season. Contact Rita Martin at Six Mile Town Hall at (864) 868-5078 or visit sixmilesc.org for more information about getting a space.

On Friday, April 27, the Six Mile Music Festival — part of the Clemson Music Festival — will kick off at 6 p.m. with Buffalo Barfield. The Eric Scott Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. The event will benefit the town and is a free event, with donations for a plate supper.