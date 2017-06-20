Can you believe this is true?

There was a news tidbit that came my way that frankly didn’t seem believable. Apparently, there are adults running around loose on the street that believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Really. Who could make that up?

Also, many fifth-graders don’t know pickles are made from cucumbers, French fries are made from potatoes and, last, but certainly not least, hamburger meat is made from beef.

That’s right. And not just children fall into the category of food source ignorance.

In addition, there are many people who don’t know cheese is made from milk.

They don’t know raisins are dried grapes

