Cancer Association of Pickens County celebrates anniversary

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Last year, officials with the Cancer Society of Greenville County, Baptist Easley Hospital and Manufacturers Caring for Pickens County announced the creation of the Cancer Association of Pickens County.

Since that announcement, the association has served more than 200 cancer patients, according to its executive director, Lisa Green.

“We help anyone with cancer,” Green said. “But where we help the most is when they’re in treatment.”

The society’s office is located at Baptist Easley Hospital. It is open from 10

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login