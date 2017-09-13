Cannon honors Hedden

Pickens — AnMed Health Cannon recently recognized A.J. Hedden as its top employee of the second quarter.

Hedden joined AnMed Health Cannon in 2015 as an engineering technician.

Prior to becoming part of the AHC team, he worked as an electrician and maintenance tech at Electrictech, Systems Specialties, Walgreens Distribution and DZ Atlantic Group. Hedden graduated from Tri-County Technical College in 2008 with an associate’s degree in industrial maintenance.

Hedden has been with AHC only two years, but his co-workers recognized him as a major asset to the hospital. The AnMed Health Cannon selection committee, comprised of Hedden’s peers, chose Hedden based on his demonstration of the qualities of hard work, dedication and teamwork.