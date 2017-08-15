Cannon Memorial Auxiliary Spirit Night planned at Wendy’s

PICKENS — Cannon Memorial Auxiliary will hold a Wendy’s Spirit Night on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5-8 p.m.

Wendy’s is located at 505 Ann St. in Pickens. Participants can pick up a flyer to present at Wendy’s in either the AnMed Health Cannon Auxiliary Shoppe or at the Outpatient Registration area prior to the Spirit Night.

Flyers will also be available at Wendy’s the night of event. Participants must present a flyer in order for the auxiliary to benefit. Wendy’s is donating a percentage of the proceeds to the auxiliary.