Celebrate Liberty Spring Festival is this Saturday

LIBERTY — The Liberty festivals and events committee and the city of Liberty will present the Celebrate Liberty Spring Festival this Saturday, May 26, from noon-7 p.m. in downtown Liberty.

The festival will focus on the Medal of Honor recipients from Pickens County and all of those who have served the country and county and who gave “their all.”

The opening ceremony of the festival will kick off at noon with Gov. Henry McMaster speaking after Liberty’s Boy Scout Troop 227 conducts the opening flag ceremony and the first riders go out for the Honor Motorcycle Ride.

The Honor Ride, which benefits Upstate Warrior Solution, will leave from Liberty and go through Norris, Clemson, past Lake Keowee, Pickens, Easley and return to Liberty.

Festival activities will include Upstate food trucks, craft and artisan vendors, children’s activities — inflatables, face painting, games, rock climbing and a dunking booth — and more. The car cruise-in is from noon -3 p.m. with a best show award.

Music and entertainment will be throughout the event and feature taps in honor of Memorial Day around 5 p.m.

The Celebrate Liberty Spring Festival kicks off an exciting year of summer activities in Liberty. After the spring festival, Liberty’s “Music in the Park” series will be every Thursday night through the end of June with the finale being on July 4 at the Love My Liberty 4th of July Celebration.

More events are planned for the fall. For more information, visit libertyscevents.com.