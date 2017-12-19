Celebrating the Reason for the Season

Local churches have been celebrating the reason for the Christmas season throughout the month as the holiday approaches on Monday. Above, wise man Travis Edwards holds up the baby Jesus during the annual McKinney Chapel Christmas pageant on Saturday. The cast of the event is pictured below. At right, Pickens First Baptist Church members Tara and Josh Davis portray Mary and Joseph at the church’s “Christmas on the Lawn” event on Dec. 10. Photos by Doug Tate and Special to The Courier