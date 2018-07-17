Central bank branch closing

CENTRAL — First Citizens Bank officials have announced the closing of the bank’s longtime Central branch in less than two months.

Spokesman Frank Smith said Monday the last business day for the Central site will be Sept. 12, with the bank scheduled to close at 2 p.m.

“We regularly assess the operations of all our branches, and the decision to close this branch was a business decision based on the ongoing assessment of our branch network,” Smith said.

Smith said the bank, located at 100 Church St. beside the old Central Town Hall, has been in operation at the site since the early 1990s. The four

