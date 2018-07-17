AdvertiseHereH
Central officials urge couple to sue over construction

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

CENTRAL — Central officials advised a Brock Street couple to sue over damages they claim a home building company has caused in their neighborhood.

Elizabeth Finley spoke to town council Monday night about a planned subdivision called Hidden Valley near her home.

“My objective is to voice concerns over the new construction from Great Southern Homes in my neighborhood,” Finley said.

Finley and her husband, Dean, have lived at their Brock Street home for more than 23 years, she said.

She said work on a new sewer system near her home caused extensive tree

