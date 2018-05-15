Central senior center to get new life this year
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
CENTRAL — Officials hope to use the former Seniors Unlimited building in Central for a number of programs benefiting senior citizens, including Meals on Wheels.
During a May 7 meeting, Pickens County Council members approved the third and final reading of an ordinance turning over the senior center building, located at 120 Commons Way, to the town of Central.
The county had been leasing the building to Central.
Central will pay the county $10 for the building, according to the
purposes, it will revert back to the county.
Central assistant administrator Tom Cloer spoke before county council
